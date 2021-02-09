Florist prepares for Valentine’s Day with some uncertainty

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The time for Valentine’s Day has come for florists, and they are ready for it.

“It’s a week that we look forward to for a long time,” said Randy Verhasselt, the owner of Evolutions in Design in downtown Wausau.

Love is in the air, and that means flowers

“It’s amazing how much flowers brighten a day,” Verhasselt said.

Yet, this may be more difficult to get hands-on flowers

“We’re just hoping for the best of what shows up,” he said of the situations.

Flowers from places like Argentina and Columbia, where many roses come from, have seen challenges arriving at their destination on time.

“A lot of stuff gets held up in customs now,” Verhasselt said of the situation. “Just because they don’t have the processing manpower to get it through fast enough.”

That can make for a spoiled product.

“A lot of times once we get it, we’ll have to look for another alternative locally because we possibly won’t be able to use it,” he explained.

Although it hasn’t happened yet this week, the possibility of orders not arriving on time was thought of far in advance.

“We placed those before Christmas,” he said.

This week also comes on the tail end of what’s been considered a down year at Evolutions in Design.

“We didn’t deliver to the hospitals period for seven months,” Verhasselt said.

Funerals and weddings are smaller than usual and hospital deliveries weren’t possible for a long time, although they are now starting to return to flower deliveries.

“We’re looking forward to vaccinations to kick off so we can return some of those functions back to normal,” he said.

And he hopes this week is the start of the turnaround, a week where they typically see a lot of joy. He expects over 1,000 flower deliveries, which is typical for Valentine’s day.

“It makes me feel really good. It makes us all feel like what we’re doing makes a difference and it does make people smile,” Verhasselt said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.