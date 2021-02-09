First Alert Weather - Dangerous wind chills and temperatures continue Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The coldest weather of the season marched into Wisconsin last week and shows very little signs that it will be going anywhere anytime soon. High temps will likely remain slightly above 0° for the rest of the week, with lows expected during that time and as cold as -25° in parts of the area. Dangerous morning wind chills will remain -25° to -40° during this week, with wind chills marginally better for the afternoon, mostly the -10° to -20° range.

Wind Chills near -40° for Tuesday morning (WSAW)

Please continue to take extra care of your pets and do not leave them outdoors for long periods of time as well as checking in on the elderly and anyone that may need an extra set of hands during this bitterly cold stretch of weather. By the time this extremely cold weather ends, central Wisconsin will have had colder temps than the last long term cold streak from January 25-January 31, 2019. During that 7 day stretch, the high temperature January 30, 2019 was -14° with a morning low of -27°. While it does not look like Wausau’s high temps for this stretch with get down to -14°, the overall length of this frigid air will best 2019 by at least a few days.

There will be a weak system pushing into Wisconsin for Thursday night, which may trigger some light snowfall by early Friday morning. Most locations will see well less than an inch of snow, but it will be enough in some locations, to coat the roads, so there may be a few slippery areas for the Friday morning commute.

While the dangerous and very cold temps continue for several more days, Wausau is still not seeing record low temps (so far). Have a look at some of these really frigid temps from years ago, with many of the records set in 1899.

Wausau Record Lows

February 5-> -31/1899

February 6-> -28/1899

February 7-> -36/1899

February 8-> -27/1971

February 9-> -37/1951

February 10-> -40/1899

February 11-> -38/1899

February 12-> -35/1899

February 13-> -25/1905

February 14-> -26/1951

February 15-> -25/1904

February 16-> -33/1936

February 17-> -25/1979

