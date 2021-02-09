Doctors, health systems report many patients delaying routine care

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people in central Wisconsin are not going to the doctor for checkups and small issues. Hospital systems believe it’s a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials at Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic say this means when people show up at the hospital, they’re already behind on treatment for what brought them in.

Doctors are seeing much sicker patients, and not because they have COVID-19.

“We rewind even a year ago, year and a half ago, right before COVID, and you know, people were following up with their screenings, getting their mammograms, getting their colonoscopies. These are things that are crucial so that we can detect illness and disease prior to it getting to a point where, you know, it could impact your life,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer at Aspirus.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates by June of 2020, 41% of adults in the U.S. delayed or avoided care because of concerns about COVID-19, including 12% needing emergency care and 32% needing a routine check-up.

The study notes that “excess deaths directly or indirectly related to COVID-19 have increased in 2020 versus prior years.”

It’s something Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic are experiencing.

“Our more seasoned patients that are over the age of 65, they may be delaying something that may be just a small wound on a foot that could turn into a very large ulcer, and later an amputation, worst case scenario, or a hospitalization,” Brewer said.

He says it’s not just older adults with issues like diabetes or heart problems who need to keep up with care. It’s also kids under 18 who need to be consistent with getting vaccinated.

Brewer says it’s hard on staff once those patients need care.

“Sicker patients take a toll on our staff and physicians. That means a higher level of stress, a higher level of burnout, causing turnover and absenteeism and those type of things because people are just tired,” he said.

The price some patients are paying is not just a physical one.

“The patient co-pays and co-insurance go up with hospital stays, and it can have an impact on your employment, an impact on your own livelihood,” he said.

“Often times, their situation has become a little bit more dire, and we have to move quicker. So that just complicates everything and comes with more cost,” said Dr. Rebecca Downs, an OBGYN at Marshfield Clinic.

“I think a lot of people might be holding onto little nagging problems, or definitely not coming in for their annual preventative visits,” she said, explaining that once people seek treatment in the Emergency Room, more doctors will get involved and costs will go up.

Dr. Downs says in her field, there can be serious consequences for missing visits for a year.

“Often times, I think women kind of chalk things up to not being anything concerning and then by the time they come in, they may have a more advanced disease of their breast, in terms of not coming in for their mammogram or breast cancer screening,” she said.

Both Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic say they’re making accommodations so that you won’t have to sit in a crowded waiting room for a checkup. No one with COVID-19 symptoms will be allowed in the door.

In some cases, Aspirus says a telehealth visit or an email will do the trick to get a patient prescribed a treatment.

