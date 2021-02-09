Advertisement

DHS confirms second case of COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

MCHD daily COVID-19 report
MCHD daily COVID-19 report(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and laboratory partners identified a second case of variant strain B.1.1.7 of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in the state February 6.

This variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, was first discovered circulating in England during November and December of 2020. The first case of variant strain B 1.1.7 in Wisconsin was detected on January 12, 2021. Studies and researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Evidence also suggestst this new strain may cause an increased risk of death.

“It is concerning that we have identified a second case of a variant that spreads more easily. We are able to sequence a small proportion of tests collected which means in reality, there are likely many more cases of this variant in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer in the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “Wisconsinites must continue to be vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, staying home, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated when they are able.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
AG Kaul: Former Merrill SEMCO employees owed $682K
Hundreds of mask complaints have come in to Springfield PD
Wisconsin security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask

Latest News

The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment in a summation...
WHO expert: COVID-19 circulation found outside Wuhan market cluster
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
42M doses of COVID-19 vaccine given but supply issues remain