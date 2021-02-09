DHS confirms second case of COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and laboratory partners identified a second case of variant strain B.1.1.7 of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in the state February 6.

This variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, was first discovered circulating in England during November and December of 2020. The first case of variant strain B 1.1.7 in Wisconsin was detected on January 12, 2021. Studies and researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Evidence also suggestst this new strain may cause an increased risk of death.

“It is concerning that we have identified a second case of a variant that spreads more easily. We are able to sequence a small proportion of tests collected which means in reality, there are likely many more cases of this variant in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer in the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “Wisconsinites must continue to be vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, staying home, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated when they are able.”

