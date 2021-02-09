Advertisement

Crews respond to Wisconsin Rapids apartment fire, roads blocked

Officials are still working to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Several roads are closed Tuesday morning as crews work to contain an apartment fire in Wisconsin Rapids.

Wood County dispatch confirmed, crews responded to the scene on the city’s east side near 1st Street North around 7:45 p.m. Monday night.

Officials are still working to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported. Dispatch said several people have been displaced.

Several road closures near the apartment have been made as crews continue to work on the scene.

More information is expected to be released today.

Stay with Newschannel 7 for updates as they become available.

