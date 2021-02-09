Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 39 deaths reported, average new cases fall below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – As the number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin falls, each death carries more weight. The state’s death rate from COVID-19 rose Tuesday to 1.11% of all cases -- 111 deaths out of every 10,000 cases -- as the 7-day average for new cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since last Sept. 11. The number of hospitalizations passed a milestone with 25,021 hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment in the past year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,168 coronavirus test results on Tuesday. There were 681 new cases identified, and 3,487 negative results. The state hasn’t received more than 10,000 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time in more than a month now. Wisconsin is averaging 970 new cases per day over the last 7 days.

There were 39 more deaths -- the most since Feb. 4. The 7-day average went down, from 23 to 22 deaths per day, since a higher death count eight days ago fell out of the rolling 7-day average. COVID-19′s death toll is now 6,094 people in Wisconsin and is nearing half a million nationwide. Deaths were added in Barron, Dane (8), Eau Claire (3), Fond du Lac, Green (2), Jefferson, Kenosha (2), La Crosse, Outagamie, Racine (6), Sawyer (2), St. Croix, Vilas (3), Washington, Waukesha (3) and Wood (3) counties.

A total 551,050 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past year. New cases were identified in 59 of 72 counties. County-by-county case and death numbers are listed later in this article.

Tuesday, the state and its health partners identified a second person in Wisconsin with a U.K. variant of COVID-19 (see related story). That mutation of the coronavirus is believed to be more contagious and might be more deadly than the original strain that emerged from China. On the positive side, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both effective at preventing infection. (You can read updates on state vaccinations later in this article.)

The DHS removed the 7-day percent positive by person from its website Monday. Health officials say as the pandemic continues, calculating the seven-day percent positive by person becomes a less useful metric than percent positive by test, which includes people tested multiple times. More than half the state’s population (53.0%) has been tested at least once in the past year, so there are fewer people seeking out a coronavirus test for the first time.

The state now says for a more accurate picture of COVID-19 percent positivity, it’s using the 7-day percent positive by test. CLICK HERE to read that chart. These are based on preliminary results, which indicate the average positivity rate was 4.1 on Monday compared to 4.2% on Sunday and 4.3% on Saturday.

DHS Wisconsin Summary data announcement (DHS)

VACCINATIONS

The latest vaccination numbers from DHS show 26,454 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered compared to Monday’s report, and 8,845 more people completing their vaccinations with a second shot. To date, there have been almost 800,000 “shots in the arm” (793,474). These numbers may reflect shots given within the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

More than 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents 65 or older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (35.1%). More older adults have received at least one shot than all other ages, 16 to 64, combined:

Age group Doses administered % of age group

with at least 1 dose 16-17 664 0.4% 18-24 23,898 4.3% 25-34 59,982 8.1% 35-44 67,907 9.6% 45-54 65,611 8.0% 55-64 73,601 9.4% 65+ 311,389 35.1%

Action 2 News has put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As mentioned earlier in this article, new COVID-19 hospitalizations crossed 25,000 on Tuesday. The DHS reported 102 more people were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period, the most in over a week. It was only the 2nd time in 7 days the state had more than 100 admissions for COVID-19. The state is averaging 80 new hospitalizations per day over the last 7 days.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show that on Monday, there were 572 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Out of those patients, 134 are in intensive care. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account

Fox Valley hospitals region were caring for 40 COVID-19 patients Monday. Out of those patients, seven were in the ICU.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 53 COVID-19 patients. 15 patients are in the ICU.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 303 ICU beds (20.66%) and 2,500 (21.36%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals reported 12 open ICU beds (11.53%) among them. The hospitals had a total 139 unoccupied medical beds (16.29%) for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 36 ICU beds (17.39%) and 249 of all medical beds (26.04%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients again at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Monday. The field hospital’s Bamlanivimab infusion clinic closed on Friday. The clinic opened on December 22 to help southeast Wisconsin health systems. The state says those health care systems now have the capacity to care for the patients.

TUESDAY’S CASE UPDATES IN PROGRESS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,533 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,162 cases (+1 ) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,195 cases (+3) (73 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,055 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,710 cases (+33) (199 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,292 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,130 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,341 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,922 cases (+5) (86 deaths)

Clark – 3,128 cases (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,916 cases (+5) (46 deaths)

Crawford – 1,646 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 38,807 (+39) (264 deaths) (+8)

Dodge – 11,261 cases (+15) (154 deaths)

Door – 2,377 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,629 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,137 cases (+2) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,788 cases (+6) (104 deaths) (+3)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,7121cases (+3) (88 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 914 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,560 cases (+3) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,861 cases (+5) (15 deaths) (+2)

Green Lake - 1,511 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Iowa - 1,821 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Iron - 497 cases (+8) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,557 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,701 cases (+3) (74 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 2,929 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,494 cases (+37) (282 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee – 2,388 cases (+9) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,945 cases (+27) (75 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,395 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,908 cases (31 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Lincoln – 2,847 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,083 cases (+7) (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,411 cases (+6) (170 deaths)

Marinette - 3,937 cases (+4) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,289 cases (21 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Menominee - 791 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 96,349 (+105) (1,180 deaths)

Monroe – 4,169 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,197 cases (+2) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,268 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,756 cases (+32) (186 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee – 7,473 cases (+16) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 784 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,387 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,703 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,297 cases (+16) (60 deaths)

Price – 1,122 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,032 cases (+26) (308 deaths) (+6)

Richland - 1,248 cases (13 deaths)

Rock – 14,007 cases (+10) (148 deaths)

Rusk - 1,238 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,152 cases (+9) (37 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,441 cases (+0) (19 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 4,539 cases (+3) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,574 cases (+9) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,224 cases (+14) (42 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,770 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,329 cases (+7) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,786 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Vilas - 2,028 cases (+7) (35 deaths) (+3)

Walworth – 8,701 cases (+3) (122 deaths)

Washburn – 1,256 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,477 cases (+26) (126 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 39,708 cases (+59) (460 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 4,680 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Waushara – 2,073 cases (+9) (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,718 cases (+16) (175 deaths)

Wood – 6,548 cases (+11) (71 deaths) (+3)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 275 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 495 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Chippewa - 706 cases (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,626 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,114 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 878 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,017 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Iron – 860 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 104 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 278 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,422 cases (53 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Menominee - 1,601 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 349 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.