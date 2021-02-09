Advertisement

Biden to visit Milwaukee next week

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is coming to Wisconsin for the first time since taking office last month.

According to the White House, the president will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, February 16. The statement from the Biden Administration did not indicate the nature of the trip or where the president will go.

Not only will this be President Biden’s first trip to the Badger state as Commander-in-Chief, it is also one of his first trips outside of Washington since he was sworn in.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 will provide update as more information is released.

