Advertisement

Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann signs with the Brewers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have signed Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Zimmermann spent the past five seasons pitching with the Tigers. Last year, he only pitched in 5.2 innings due to a right forearm strain.

Over his career, Zimmermann has a 4.06 ERA over 1,608.1 innings.

Zimmermann attended UW-Stevens Point from 2005-2007. He was a first-team All-American and took the Pointers to the College World Series in 2007.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Man found dead after car is found stuck in snowbank in Waupaca
AG Kaul: Former Merrill SEMCO employees owed $682K
Hundreds of mask complaints have come in to Springfield PD
Wisconsin security guard punched for reminding man to wear mask

Latest News

Prep Highlights 2/8
Prep Highlights 2/8/21
Prep Highlights 2/8/21
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 31: Racing in the Xfinity Series
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9