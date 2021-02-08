Advertisement

Truck removed from Lake Butte des Morts

Crews remove a semi truck from Lake Butte des Morts. Feb. 7, 2021.
Crews remove a semi truck from Lake Butte des Morts. Feb. 7, 2021.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

correction: Corrects that the truck involved in the crash was a box truck, not a semi tractor-trailer.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck has been removed from Lake Butte des Morts after a crash Friday.

On Feb. 5, troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene off I-41 southbound near Highway 45 in Oshkosh.

FOND DU LAC POST – CMV CRASHES INTO LAKE BUTTE DES MORTS Feb. 5, 1:56 p.m. – Troopers from the WSP and deputies from...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, February 8, 2021

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the driver was able to climb out of the box truck. He was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The company that owned the truck was not identified.

Due to the cold and icy conditions, recovery efforts were delayed until Sunday. The State Patrol shared photos on Facebook.

The State Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action during an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP

Latest News

New Dane Co. COVID-19 emergency order ups gathering limits
The Women's Fund of Portage County has reached its endowment goal of $1 million to help women...
Women’s Fund of Portage County reaches $1 million goal
Many people in central Wisconsin are not going to the doctor for checkups and small issues....
Doctors, health systems report many patients delaying routine care
Catholic Charities Warming Center helps homeless
Wausau Warming Center helps people stay warm, looking for volunteers
Wausau School Board votes to resume in-person classes for middle, high school students
Wausau School Board votes to resume in-person classes for middle, high school students