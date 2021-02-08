Advertisement

Super Bowl commercial leaves Upper Peninsula off map

Super Bowl LV Logo
Super Bowl LV Logo(NFL)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Super Bowl commercial has much of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula talking because, once again, the U.P. was left off a map.

Jeep featured Bruce Springsteen in a two-minute spot filmed in Lebanon, Kansas, purportedly the exact center of the Lower 48 states. The ad ends with a message that reads, “To the Re-United States of America.”

The U.P. was left off the map at the end of the commercial.

Doner, a Lower Michigan ad agency, helped create the spot.

Jeep and Doner have not responded to TV6 & FOX UP’s request for comment.

