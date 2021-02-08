Advertisement

Resetting goals and practicing self-care in 2021

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A New Year signifies a new beginning, an opportunity to ‘hit reset’ in the year ahead. Now that we are three weeks into 2021, many of us are in need of a jumpstart to keep that initial inspiration from January 1 going, especially as it relates to your health and wellness after a stressful 2020.

Instead of setting a resolution -- which may or may not make it past the second week of January -- WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is encouraging everyone to rewrite their resolutions to focus attainable health and wellness goals that are also sustainable.

On Monday, renowned nutritionist Jaclyn London joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share her top tips to help you rewrite your resolutions and maintain them. In this segment, Jaclyn expanded on the following:

  • Prioritize what works for you: Start where you are and build your action plan from there.
  • Personalize for your “new normal”: How to build a health-promoting eating pattern around your personal food preferences, even when you’re dining at home.
  • Plan for your lifestyle: Going beyond food, learn how to build a more holistic, customized plan when making short- and long-term health and wellness goals.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
1 dead, 4 injured in Plover shooting
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Crash image
Sheriff’s Office identifies two killed in Waupaca County crash
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action during an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP

Latest News

Dangerously cold temps continue
First Alert Weather Day continues for the beginning of the work week
Pregnant women weigh benefits, risks of COVID-19 vaccine
Pregnant women weigh benefits, risks of COVID-19 vaccine
Boosting your self-care activities to help reset your goals
Boosting your self-care activities to help reset your goals
Police still investigating motive for Plover shooting that killed 1, injured 4 others
Police still investigating motive for Plover shooting that killed 1, injured 4 others