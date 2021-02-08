Resetting goals and practicing self-care in 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A New Year signifies a new beginning, an opportunity to ‘hit reset’ in the year ahead. Now that we are three weeks into 2021, many of us are in need of a jumpstart to keep that initial inspiration from January 1 going, especially as it relates to your health and wellness after a stressful 2020.

Instead of setting a resolution -- which may or may not make it past the second week of January -- WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is encouraging everyone to rewrite their resolutions to focus attainable health and wellness goals that are also sustainable.

On Monday, renowned nutritionist Jaclyn London joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share her top tips to help you rewrite your resolutions and maintain them. In this segment, Jaclyn expanded on the following:

Prioritize what works for you : Start where you are and build your action plan from there.

Personalize for your “new normal”: How to build a health-promoting eating pattern around your personal food preferences, even when you’re dining at home.

Plan for your lifestyle: Going beyond food, learn how to build a more holistic, customized plan when making short- and long-term health and wellness goals.

