New COVID-19 emergency order up gathering limits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the previous COVID-19 emergency order set to expire this week, Dane Co. health officials issued a new one on Monday.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. Director Janel Heinrich noted that the new order loosens some restrictions, adding that she “is hopeful” that her agency will be able to continue to do so in the coming few months.

“As we cautiously adjust our orders in recognition of improving conditions, and as we vaccinate more people, we will continue to monitor where we stand. As we saw in the fall, things can change quickly and we all need to do our part to prevent disease spread,” she continued.

The new order will require (breakdown provided by county):

Gathering limits indoors and outdoors increased. A Gathering inside where food or drink is offered or provided is limited to 25 individuals. A Gathering inside where food or drink is not offered or provided is limited to 50 individuals. Individuals must maintain six feet physical distancing and face coverings are required. A Gathering outside where food or drink is offered or provided is limited to 100 individuals. A Gathering outside where food or drink is not offered or provided is limited to 150 individuals. Individuals must maintain six feet physical distancing. Face coverings required at gatherings of more than 50 individuals.

Updated the types of face coverings that are allowed, and added additional face covering requirements for outdoor locations. Outdoors while participating in a sporting event, including drills, practices, scrimmages, games or competitions, unless the sport is played individually, or played with physical distancing at all times. Outdoors while attending a gathering of more than fifty (50) individuals.

Games and competitions are allowed for all sports. In most situations, individuals must wear face coverings. Six feet physical distancing is required except when an individual is actively participating in the sport. Sports that cannot maintain physical distancing at all times are limited to 25 individuals indoors, and 100 individuals outdoors, not including employees. All sports must have a hygiene policy, cleaning policy, and protective measure policy.

Removal of provision to limit regulated childcare and four-year old kindergarten groups to 15. Indoor youth settings must follow gathering limits.

Temporary retail stores are able to operate under the same requirements as permanent retail stores.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich have scheduled a noon news conference during which they will provide more information about the order.

The new order comes as the county shows a slight decline in the number of new cases over the past two weeks as well as a more significant decrease in hospitalizations over the same period.

According to the agency’s dashboard, the seven-day rolling average dipped 2.5 percent in that time and, as of Sunday, stands at nearly 107 cases per day over the preceding week. Meanwhile, sixty-three people remain in Dane Co. hospitals, that’s down almost 15 percent over two weeks ago.

As far as vaccinations, the county shows 62,505 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, that’s more than one in nine residents. Nearly four percent, or 21,288, have received their second shot.

In its last data snapshot, PHMDC reported meeting more than half its targets:

2% of total tests were positive (Goal: <5%)

5,936 tests/day over prior two weeks (Goal: >800)

Decreasing or stable number of infected healthcare workers

Downward or stable trajectory of COVID-like synromic cases reported in two week span.

The unmet goals were:

118 cases per day (Goal: <5)

60% of positive cases contacted quickly (Goal: >85%)

34% did not know where they could have contracted the virus (Goal: <20%)

