Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 31: Racing in the Xfinity Series

Eagle River, Wis. (WSAW) - Natalie Decker is a staple in the Central Wisconsin racing community.

The Eagle River native has climbed up the ranks of the racing community. In 2020, she raced full time in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Now, she’ll be the only female racer in the Xfinity Series.

Reece Van Haaften talks with Decker along with Jay DeMarcus, the sponsor of Decker’s racing team Reamu, along with Grammy winner and face of the car Jason Crabb about the transition to the Xfinity Series.

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.