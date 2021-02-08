Advertisement

Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups

An online fundraiser has been established to help cover the costs of medical bills
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called...
Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay was diagnosed with a rare skin cancer called Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP).(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is urging people to get their regular check-ups and take their health seriously.

Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay said last March she noticed a growth on her foot that doctors initially stated was a cyst.

Yet within a few months it grew to the size of a golf ball and in November she got it removed. Doctors then diagnosed her with dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans or DFSP, a rare skin cancer.

“Obviously, nobody likes to hear the word cancer so...[I] had my moment with that,” Uncles said. “And then I was stressed out. How many surgeries am I going to have to have? What’s going on? What if something doesn’t go right?”

Uncles has been bed bound since she received surgery in early January and she’ll remain so for about another two weeks. February 16 will mark her 40th day in bed.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help her with covering the cost of medical bills and for missing work, click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
The First Alert Weather Days continue through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Days through noon Tuesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action during an NFL divisional playoff...
Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator

Latest News

A stable place to come home to at night can change everything for someone struggling to get...
Portage County program helps man cement new beginning with apartment
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
The First Alert Weather Days continue through Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Days through noon Tuesday
A dog bundles up to go outside
Experts offer tips on protecting pets from cold weather