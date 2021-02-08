Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces new vaccine sites as doses increase

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is partnering with an international health care organization to set up community sites for COVID-19 vaccinations. Evers announced Monday that his administration will work with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to establish six to 10 community vaccination sites.

The first site is slated to open on Feb. 16 in Rock County and will be able to vaccinate up to 250 people daily with a goal of vaccinating up to 1,000 people per day.

The announcement did not say where the Rock County site would be established, whether it will be housed in an existing facility or the terms of the deal with AMI Expeditionary. Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback didn’t immediately return a message.

