First Alert Weather Day continues for the beginning of the work week

The coldest weather of the season marched into Wisconsin last week and shows very little signs, that it will be going anywhere anytime soon. High temps will likely remain close to 0° for the better part of the week, with lows expected during that time and as cold as -25° in parts of the area. Dangerous morning wind chills will remain -25° to -40° during that time, with wind chills marginally better for the afternoon, mostly the -10° to -20° range.

Temperatures will remain 15-20° below average throughout the weekend (WSAW)

Please continue to take extra care of your pets and do not leave them outdoors for long periods of time as well as checking in on the elderly and anyone that may need an extra set of hands during this bitterly cold stretch of weather. By the time this extremely cold weather ends, central Wisconsin will have had colder temps than the last long term cold streak from January 25-January 31, 2019. During that 7 day stretch, the high temperature January 30, 2019 was -14° with a morning low of -27°. While it does not look like Wausau’s high temps for this stretch with get down to -14°, the overall length of this frigid air will best 2019 by at least a few days.

