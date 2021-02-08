Fire destroys shed in Kronenwetter neighborhood

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A shed in Kronenwetter is now ash after it went up in flames around noon on Monday. The shed is located behind a home at the intersection of Paniolo Road and Johnson Street.

Neighbor, Paul Rivera, told NewsChannel 7 he saw the flames and large plumes of smoke when he looked out his window.

“I thought it was the house on fire, but it was the shed on fire,” he said.

He called 9-1-1, but he was told fire crews were already on their way. He said he called his neighbor who owns the shed since he was at work telling NewsChannel 7, “we take care of each other here.”

“I know his wife went shopping for us. She helps a lot of people around here. She was shopping for us too because we’re older people and my partner, she’s 92-years-old, so she does a lot of shopping for us. Very good people,” he concluded.

Fire crews from Kronenwetter, Riverside, SAFER, and Mosinee responded to the scene, quickly extinguishing the flames.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.