Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

