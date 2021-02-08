Buddy Check 7: FDA approves breast cancer vaccine for clinical trials

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Vaccines have been the talk of the past 12 months, but here’s one in the works you may not have heard of.

In December, the FDA approved a vaccine for use in human clinical trials that focuses on triple-negative breast cancer.

Dr. Adedayo Onotilo with Marshfield Clinic says a vaccine to prevent a disease is always better than treatment after its been found.

“It is a very aggressive form of breast cancer, and can effect mostly younger women and those that have a BRCA mutation. And, it’s also common in some populations including black women,” Dr. Onotilo said.

Dr. Onotilo says in our area, about 10% of breast cancers would fall under this category.

No timeline has been given for when the trials will wrap up, or when consumers could see the vaccine, but regardless- he says the news is promising.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.