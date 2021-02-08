Advertisement

AG Kaul: Former Merrill SEMCO employees owed $682K

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) -–Attorney General Josh Kaul and Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek says employees of a former Merrill window and door factory are owed $682,864.90

According to a news release that’s the amount of lost wages and benefits owed to 140 Semling-Menke Company, Inc (SEMCO) workers because the factory closed abruptly and did not provide those employees with proper notice.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 30, 2019, SEMCO gave notice to all its employees that it was ceasing operations the next day. Wisconsin statute states employees must be given 60 days’ notice.

The legal action seeks to recover wages by enforcing a lien against all property owned by the company.

“Enforcing our labor laws protects working families,” said AG Kaul. “This case alleges that 140 people didn’t receive the required 60 days’ notice when SEMCO abruptly closed, and Wisconsin DOJ is working to get justice for these Wisconsinites.”

$682,864.90 was calculated based on wages and benefits to 140 employees that would have accrued during the time from when the notice was required until the date of closure.

