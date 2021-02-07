Advertisement

Two dead, one injured after vehicle crash in Waupaca County Saturday

Crash image
Crash image(AP Photos)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Lebanon Saturday.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on US Highway 45 near Gielow Road around 3:15 p.m.

Sergeant Repinksi said a northbound vehicle lost control and hit a southbound vehicle.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, a third person was taken to the hospital via Eagle III helicopter.

The crash is under investigation. Names are being withheld pending family notification.

PREVIOUS STORY: The 511 website shows the crash was north of County WW, and was near Gielow Road.

The crash caused southbound US 45 to be closed at Breiting Rd./Poehlman Rd., and northbound lanes were closed at David Rd.

Action 2 News has reached out to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office for details about the crash.

Authorities have not said how long the closure will last.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Information from 511 regarding crash on US 45 in Waupaca County
Information from 511 regarding crash on US 45 in Waupaca County(511 WI)

