Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Just before millions of Americans are planning to snack in front of their TV’s for the big game Sunday, the USDA is issuing a major recall.

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food Evolution may not be safe to eat.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service reported Friday that three specific product lines were not properly inspected.

The taco dip in 18- and 31-ounce sizes is being recalled and should be thrown away or returned to the store.

In addition, the 8-ounce package of German-style potato salad with bacon is also on the list for the recall.

The USDA says this also applies to the 7-ounce tri-colored Italian style rotini pasta salad with salami.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions because of these products.

Consumers with questions can call 818-837-7600.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

