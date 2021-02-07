Local pizza restaurants feel the Super Bowl Sunday heat

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Watching the Super Bowl, it’s easy to get a craving for pizza. Sam’s Pizza was feeling the pressure tonight.

When asked how much pizza they estimate they’ll make today, owner Vince Lacalamita responded with “a lot.”

To say this one Sunday of the year is a busy day is an understatement.

“Super Bowl Sunday, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas,” Lacalamita said as he equated the Super Bowl to a holiday, “This is a big one for us.”

Typically, Sam’s Pizza makes hundreds of pizzas on this day.

“People were ordering last night already,” Lacalamita said, “At specific times right when the game starts and then they want it at halftime as well.”

Lacalamita has been working Super Bowl Sunday for nearly 30 years. He loves it.

“It gets a little stressful, it gets ramped up,” he explained, “I think we like the feel like it’s our game time here in the pizza business.”

But the temperature outside has a factor.

“Our drivers. They have their hats and gloves on. We got extra insulation in our bags so the pizza arrives hot,” Lacalamita said. “And it will arrive hot at their doorstep,” Wind chills were estimated to be around -20° to -30° Sunday afternoon.

But it’s also not just the finished product people are ordering. Partially baked pizzas can be ordered ahead of time.

“They order the pizza ahead of time or the day of. And then we partially bake it in our oven. They pick it up, take it home and finish baking it in their oven,” Lacalamita said.

As excited as he was for today, he had one wish.

“If the Packers were in it, it’d be like the 4th of July and Christmas wrapped into one,” he said with a laugh.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.