Advertisement

Former Packers safety Charles Woodson voted into Hall of Fame

FILE - Charles Woodson is interviewed before induction ceremonies at the Michigan Sports Hall...
FILE - Charles Woodson is interviewed before induction ceremonies at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in Detroit, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA (WSAW)-Charles Woodson, who won a Super Bowl and a Defensive Player of the Year award with the Packers, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first attempt. The announcement came as part of the NFL Honors ceremony.

Woodson started and ended his career with the Raiders, with a seven-year stint in Green Bay in between. Widely considered one of the greatest defensive players of all-time, the Michigan product was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, and currently sits fifth all-time with 65 career interceptions.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Decker suits up before a practice run Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Daytona International...
Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in the Xfinity Series
Presents in the open full mailbox
‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer
Wind chills will be rather low for the next few days.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning through noon Tuesday
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Total snowfall in North Central Wisconsin from the latest winter storm.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall total from Thursday-Thursday Night

Latest News

This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position
Pointers men’s hockey post two goals in 29 seconds to beat UW-Eau Claire
Prep Highlights 2/5