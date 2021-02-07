Former Packers safety Charles Woodson voted into Hall of Fame

TAMPA (WSAW)-Charles Woodson, who won a Super Bowl and a Defensive Player of the Year award with the Packers, has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first attempt. The announcement came as part of the NFL Honors ceremony.

Woodson started and ended his career with the Raiders, with a seven-year stint in Green Bay in between. Widely considered one of the greatest defensive players of all-time, the Michigan product was a nine-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, and currently sits fifth all-time with 65 career interceptions.

