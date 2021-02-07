Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers announced Sunday he is porposing regulating and taxing recreational marijauana in Wisconsin.

The plan is part of his 2021-2023 biennial budget. Under the proposal Wisconsin would join 15 other states, including Michigan and Illinois in legalizing recreational marijuana.

Evers said the plan would reglulate it like alcohol.

“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin—just like we do already with alcohol—ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor’s 19-21 biennial budget proposed legalizing medical marijuana, which was ultimately rejected by Republicans in the Legislature.

“Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites.”

The administration estimates it would generate more than $165 million dollars a year in fiscal year 2023. Under the plan $80 million would go to communities across the state through a new Community Reinvestment Fund. Part of that money, $34 million, would go to small, rural school districts.

The rest of the money generated would go in the state’s general fund.

Under the governor’s proposal, marijuana would be taxed and regulated much like alcohol, and would be regulated by both the Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. The proposal would require the sale of marijuana for recreational use to be sold by a marijuana retailer holding a permit issued by the DOR. Individuals would need to be 21 years of age to purchase marijuana for recreational use. All sales of recreational marijuana to minors would be prohibited. The plan also provides a path for medical marijuana users to access the product without paying retail taxes.

There are certain limits placed on the sale and possession of marijuana under the proposal. Wisconsin residents can possess no more than two ounces of marijuana and six plants for personal use. Nonresidents can possess no more than 0.25 ounces of marijuana. Under the proposal, no marijuana processor or microbusiness that operates as a marijuana processor may make usable marijuana using marijuana grown outside of Wisconsin.

