Area wrestlers punch their ticket to state

By Noah Manderfeld and Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Check out the highlights from the D-I sectional at Wausau East that saw six area wrestlers come out on top as sectional champions.

Below is a complete list of wrestlers to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament by Division.

Division I

113 pounds: Easton Cooper-D.C. Everest

120 pounds: Preston Spray-Wisconsin Rapids

126 pounds: Gabriel Galang-Wausau West

132 pounds: Hoyt Blaskowski-Marshfield

138 pounds: Gabe Pugh-Marshfield, Gabriel Ramos-Wausau West

145 pounds: Brett Back-Wisconsin Rapids

152 pounds: Ryan Dolezal-Marshfield, Demetrio Covarrubius-D.C. Everest

160 pounds: Freddy Lehrke-D.C. Everest

220 pounds: Orion Boe-D.C. Everest

Division II

113 pounds: Treyton Ackman-Spencer/Columbus, Luke Dux-Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal

120 pounds: Derek Zschernitz-Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal

126 pounds: Jordan Dolata: Adams-Friendship

132 pounds: Blaine Brenner: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, Chase Kmosena-Mosinee

138 pounds: Tanner Halopka-Abbotsford/Colby

145 pounds: River Halopka-Abbotsford/Colby

160 pounds: Gage Coppock-Mosinee

170 pounds: Joshua Heuss-Antigo

195 pounds: Anthony Kujawa: Adams-Friendship

285 pounds: Gunner Hoffman-Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal

Division III

106 pounds: Elias Glinski-Crandon

120 pounds: Hutson Kane-Crandon

132 pounds: Jared Sweno-Marathon

138 pounds: Gavin Drexler-Stratford

145 pounds: Elijah Lucio-Stratford, Camron Dammann-Pittsville

152 pounds: Jacob Heiden-Stratford

170 pounds: Logan Rueth-Stratford

182 pounds: Sloan Welch-Auburndale

195 pounds: Raife Smart-Stratford

220 pounds: David Gauderman: Wittenberg-Birnamwood

