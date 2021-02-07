Area wrestlers punch their ticket to state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Check out the highlights from the D-I sectional at Wausau East that saw six area wrestlers come out on top as sectional champions.
Below is a complete list of wrestlers to qualify for next weekend’s state tournament by Division.
Division I
113 pounds: Easton Cooper-D.C. Everest
120 pounds: Preston Spray-Wisconsin Rapids
126 pounds: Gabriel Galang-Wausau West
132 pounds: Hoyt Blaskowski-Marshfield
138 pounds: Gabe Pugh-Marshfield, Gabriel Ramos-Wausau West
145 pounds: Brett Back-Wisconsin Rapids
152 pounds: Ryan Dolezal-Marshfield, Demetrio Covarrubius-D.C. Everest
160 pounds: Freddy Lehrke-D.C. Everest
220 pounds: Orion Boe-D.C. Everest
Division II
113 pounds: Treyton Ackman-Spencer/Columbus, Luke Dux-Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal
120 pounds: Derek Zschernitz-Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal
126 pounds: Jordan Dolata: Adams-Friendship
132 pounds: Blaine Brenner: Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, Chase Kmosena-Mosinee
138 pounds: Tanner Halopka-Abbotsford/Colby
145 pounds: River Halopka-Abbotsford/Colby
160 pounds: Gage Coppock-Mosinee
170 pounds: Joshua Heuss-Antigo
195 pounds: Anthony Kujawa: Adams-Friendship
285 pounds: Gunner Hoffman-Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal
Division III
106 pounds: Elias Glinski-Crandon
120 pounds: Hutson Kane-Crandon
132 pounds: Jared Sweno-Marathon
138 pounds: Gavin Drexler-Stratford
145 pounds: Elijah Lucio-Stratford, Camron Dammann-Pittsville
152 pounds: Jacob Heiden-Stratford
170 pounds: Logan Rueth-Stratford
182 pounds: Sloan Welch-Auburndale
195 pounds: Raife Smart-Stratford
220 pounds: David Gauderman: Wittenberg-Birnamwood
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.