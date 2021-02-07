Aaron Rodgers wins NFL MVP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The NFL announced Aaron Rodgers as the most valuable player at the NFL awards Saturday night. This marks Rodgers’ third MVP, winning the prestigious award in 2011 and 2014.

Entering a season with his Packers future in question after they drafted Jordan Love in the first round, Rodgers put up one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions, marking his second-best touchdown to interception ratio in his career. He added three rushing touchdowns to eclipse the 50 total touchdown mark for the first time in his career. Rodgers led the league in: completion percentage, touchdown passes, and quarterback rating.

Rodgers is now just one of six players in league history to win at least three MVPs, joining Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Tom Brady, and the man he succeeded in Titletown, Brett Favre. Manning won the award five times, while Rodgers is tied with the rest of that group for the second-most ever.

It is the ninth time a Packer player has won the award. Paul Hornung, Jim Taylor, and Bart Starr each won it a single time in the 1960′s.

Rodgers also said in his acceptance speech that he is engaged. Multiple tabloids reported this week that he had been dating actress Shailene Woodley, though Rodgers did not confirm who he’s set to marry.

