Ways to foster your toddler’s growth during the pandemic

Toddlers amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many Wausau parents are both working from home and providing childcare for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure your toddler’s child development skills are still growing outside of their regular daycare or school, here are a few tips.

Aspirus Pediatrician Dr. Jason Chan says participating in activities with social distancing in place is always a good choice.

“Even though we live in Wausau and it’s cold and snowy, you can still get outside as long as you bundle up,” Dr. Chan said. “Personally, I have more luck with my children if I bundle up myself and play with them, rather than just telling them to go outside on their own.”

Small play groups are acceptable, according to Dr. Chan, if the child’s parents are following CDC guidelines for limiting the possible spread of COVID-19.

“If the other kid is in school and maybe the parents are a little less lax about social distancing,” Dr. Chan said, “I would probably not get together with them”

Wausau mom Emily Klothe has stayed home with her toddler for almost a year. She says throughout the pandemic, she’s thought of new and creative ways to interact with and teach her child.

“I go on Pinterest and find an easy craft,” Klothe said. “We’ve been making forts and playing hide and seek.”

The COVID-19 vaccine has not been tested on children yet, according to Dr. Chan. To keep your children safe, he suggests continuing to follow CDC guidelines.

