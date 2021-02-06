Wausau residents enjoy the fresh snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With fresh snowfall, Wausau residents tried to get outdoors to have fun in the snow on Friday. But the temperature got in the way for some.

While a few tubers took to Sylvan Hill, the view was pretty empty.

“We expect not a lot of people tonight---it’s pretty cold,” said Scott Arambell, who works at Sylvan Hill

Normally after a snowfall, the hill is packed. But the temp plays a big factor.

“When it gets down to zero, 2 degrees with windchill, we don’t think that’s safe for our guys,” Arambell explained.

Luckily, it never reached that low of temperatures. Sylvan Hill stayed open.

“He said it was going to be really fun, so we decided to come out here and try it out even though it was cold because we knew there wouldn’t be that many people,” said Hunter Lorenz, who went to the hill with three other friends to celebrate one of their birthdays.

Elsewhere, families took to small, public hills.

“We’re having fun,” said Stanley St. Eloi, who went sledding for the first time this year.

St Eloi and his daughter Sylvie braved the cold for an hour and a half, though the car was a big help.

“I just ran back into the car, started it up, ate some snacks, and came back out here again,” St. Eloi said.

At 3M park in Wausau, the Langs were ready for snow.

“They were like having fun because there was like a bump at the end and they were just screaming,” said Aphrodite Lang, “Like they were enjoying it.”

The snow was pretty thick, but her two kids had fun with it.

“The kids, they were like ‘OMG, the snow is so high. It’s like I’m sinking into quicksand,” she said with a laugh.

Yet both the Langs and the St. Elois cannot wait to get back out.

“Yeah yeah, probably tomorrow if the weather is nice or Sunday,” St. Eloi said.

While some are braving the cold, Sylvan Hill will not be open Saturday and Sunday due to cold weather.

