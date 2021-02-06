Salvation Army of Wausau gives away free food boxes

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army of Wausau gave away free boxes of food to Marathon County residents Friday.

The need within the community is evident by the long line of cars.

The boxes were courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the United Way of Marathon County, with the Salvation Army serving as the hub for the event.

“We were giving away 150-200 boxes regularly in the fall. So now to have 300, that’s the indicator of how much the need has probably increased,” said Ann Brigham, Development Director of the Salvation Army of Wausau.

The giveaway ended at 3 p.m., but the Salvation Army has free bread and produce available Monday through Friday.

Their food pantry is available every 21 days.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.