Advertisement

REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator

This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Thursday, April 26, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports the Packers will hire longtime defensive coach Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator.

Barry most recently spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant head coach/linebackers coach, where he was on the same staff as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in 2017. Barry was planning to join new Chargers head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on his staff as their linebackers coach for the upcoming season.

Barry replaces Mike Pettine, who was the DC in Green Bay for the last three years, before his contract expired and was not renewed after the Packers loss in the NFC Championship game.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Decker suits up before a practice run Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Daytona International...
Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in the Xfinity Series
Presents in the open full mailbox
‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Total snowfall in North Central Wisconsin from the latest winter storm.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall total from Thursday-Thursday Night
Wind chills will be rather low for the next few days.
First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning through noon Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position
Pointers men’s hockey post two goals in 29 seconds to beat UW-Eau Claire
Prep Highlights 2/5
Wisconsin Rapids vs. Wausau West Girls Hoops 2-5-21.
Prep Highlights 2/5