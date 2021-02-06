REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports the Packers will hire longtime defensive coach Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator.

Barry most recently spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant head coach/linebackers coach, where he was on the same staff as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in 2017. Barry was planning to join new Chargers head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on his staff as their linebackers coach for the upcoming season.

Barry replaces Mike Pettine, who was the DC in Green Bay for the last three years, before his contract expired and was not renewed after the Packers loss in the NFC Championship game.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.