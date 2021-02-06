Pointers men’s hockey post two goals in 29 seconds to beat UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (1-1-0, 1-1-0) scored twice within a 29-second span to overcome a one-goal deficit and beat UW-Eau Claire (1-1-0, 1-1-0) by a 2-1 score.

The Blugolds scored the first goal for the second-straight game against the Pointers, getting on the board at the 5:42 mark of the second period.

UWSP earned its second power play of the game less than a minute and a half later. Just 20 seconds into the man advantage, freshman Andrew Poulias (Whitby, Ont./) netted his first collegiate goal.

Senior Chris Allemon (St. Clair Shores, Mich.) provided the assist on the play.Just 29 seconds later, senior Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) gave the Pointers their first lead of the season. Fellow senior Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill./) picked up his second point of the season with an assist.

Eli Billing (Windsor, Ont./) made 22 saves to pick up the win for the Pointers. Zach Dyment had 18 saves in the loss.

The Pointers head to UW-River Falls on Wednesday (Feb. 10) for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff with the Falcons.