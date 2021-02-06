Advertisement

Pointers men’s hockey post two goals in 29 seconds to beat UW-Eau Claire

By UWSP Athletics
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (1-1-0, 1-1-0) scored twice within a 29-second span to overcome a one-goal deficit and beat UW-Eau Claire (1-1-0, 1-1-0) by a 2-1 score.

The Blugolds scored the first goal for the second-straight game against the Pointers, getting on the board at the 5:42 mark of the second period.

UWSP earned its second power play of the game less than a minute and a half later. Just 20 seconds into the man advantage, freshman Andrew Poulias (Whitby, Ont./) netted his first collegiate goal.

Senior Chris Allemon (St. Clair Shores, Mich.) provided the assist on the play.Just 29 seconds later, senior Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) gave the Pointers their first lead of the season. Fellow senior Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill./) picked up his second point of the season with an assist.

Eli Billing (Windsor, Ont./) made 22 saves to pick up the win for the Pointers. Zach Dyment had 18 saves in the loss.

The Pointers head to UW-River Falls on Wednesday (Feb. 10) for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff with the Falcons.

Most Read

Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Presents in the open full mailbox
‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer
Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather - Brisk and cold Friday and well into next week.
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Latest News

Prep Highlights 2/5
Wisconsin Rapids vs. Wausau West Girls Hoops 2-5-21.
Prep Highlights 2/5
Whitewater vs. UWSP Men's Basketball 2-5-21.
Whitewater vs. UWSP Men's Basketball
UWSP vs. Eau Claire Men's Hockey 2-5-21.
UWSP vs. Eau Claire Men's Hockey