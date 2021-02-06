Marathon County Library seeks to improve its services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Library Board voted recently to move from under the umbrella of the Wisconsin Valley Library Service to the South Central Library System. That system is headquartered in Madison. It would bring Marathon County into a system with similar-sized and even larger libraries, streamlining services and increasing resources.

“If the move is made, if the county board agrees to what we did, I think patrons over time are going to see a better product and a better selection for what they can use,” said board member Scott Winch.

But not everyone is happy about the move. In fact, the vote was a four to three split. Those who voted against, cited the loss of revenue to Wisconsin Valley, which would decrease services and resources for smaller, more rural northern counties. Currently, Marathon County provides Wisconsin Valley with about 40% of its revenue.

“Wisconsin Valley Library Service is a smaller service, it serves mostly smaller libraries. I don’t know what their eventual outcome will be if Marathon County public library makes the switch,” said board member Gary Beastrom. He resides in Clarke County.

There are also financial concerns for Marathon County. To join South Central would be a greater investment. Library Director Ralph Illick said this is already being offset by a reduction of staff during the pandemic that would not have to be filled if the move took place.

The board is set to meet again on February 15th, when hopefully they’ll be able to schedule a public hearing on the separation. The hearing would be at least 30 days from the 15th, after which it is up to the county board to make the final decision.

