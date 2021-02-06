It may be time to change out your masks, health officials warn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - How many times have you reused your masks? SSM Health says Friday that it may be time to toss out old face coverings and replace them with new ones.

Infection Preventionist Brenda Klahn noted that it has been one year since COVID-19 was reported to the public in Wisconsin, so its possible that some people are still wearing their reusable masks from then.

According to a news release, SSM Health advises that community members continue to wear their masks properly, even with the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out underway.

“No vaccine is 100 percent effective, so even if someone has received both doses it is wise to continue masking and social distancing as an extra precaution,” Klahn said.

Klahn reminded community members to wear a clean, well-fitted masks that covers the nose and mouth. She also warned that if the stitching is coming undone, the fabric is dirty or it shows wear- it’s time to replace your mask.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.