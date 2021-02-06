Fire Crews: Make sure you keep your hydrants clear

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With a fresh blanket of snow, fire crews are reminding you to keep your fire hydrants clear of ice and build up.

Crews at the Wausau Fire Department say during an emergency call every minute and even every second matter.

“We have a lot of difficulties fighting a fire during the winter already, and having an obstacle of a frozen-in hydrant can be one that can cost us precious time,” said Wausau Fire Deputy Chief Robert Barteck.

Deputy Chief Barteck says because we’ve had such a mild winter so far, sometimes it’s easy to forget about a little maintenance project like this.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.