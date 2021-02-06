Be mindful while using space heaters during the bitter cold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The subzero temperature will have many using space heaters to provide some extra warmth, but the Wausau Fire Department is reminding you to be mindful of using them.

If left running too long, space heaters can heat up items around them and possibly catch fire. Your pet could also lay too close to the space heaters.

So make sure you don’t leave them unattended when on and unplug them when not in use.

“We like to see them 3 feet away from anything that can burn. We also want to make sure they’re plugged directly into a wall and not into an extension cord,” Lieutenant of Inspections at the Wausau Fire Department, Shahn Kariger said.

Kariger says when shopping for a new space heater, make sure it has a “U-L Listed” on it for a thorough testing for safety. You also want it to have a tip-over switch and thermal protection.

