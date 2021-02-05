Advertisement

Wood County snowmobile trails ready to open

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Many snowmobile trails in Wood County are set to open in the coming days.

Trails will be open as follows:

Friday, February 5 – Kellner Knights and Bakerville Sno Rovers at 4pm. Please note there is an area on the west side of 16th St., near the Sleep Inn in WI Rapids, that is temporarily closed and marked with caution tape.

Saturday, February 6 – Sunset Drifters at 8am

Monday, February 8 –Vesper Snow Drifters, Rudolph River Rovers and Yellow River Riders will open at 8am.

Tuesday, February 9 – Auburndale Nite Owls at 8am

Riders may encounter trail re-routes to avoid winter wheat & alfalfa fields. The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department reminds riders to pay attention to signs and other trail markers and use caution while crossing all bodies of water. Watch for hanging tree limbs and down trees due to wind conditions this weekend as well as early season conditions in general. Riders are also reminded to keep off private property and stay on the marked trails.

