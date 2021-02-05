Advertisement

Wisconsin’s 2021 football schedule revealed

The Badgers will now finish the season at Minnesota
Camp Randall Stadium is seen during an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Miami...
Camp Randall Stadium is seen during an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Miami of Ohio Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The battle for Paul Bunyon’s Axe will take place a little later this fall.

The Big Ten revealed the league’s revised 2021 football schedule Friday, showing the Badgers will now head to Minnesota for the final game of the season.

The team had originally been slated to travel to Minneapolis on Oct. 9, but the rivalry game will now kickoff on Nov. 27, two days after Thanksgiving.

UW will also head to Chicago to play Notre Dame at Soldier Field. The Badgers and Fightin’ Irish were supposed to play at Lambeau Field last October too, but that game was scratched when the coronavirus pandemic caused the Big Ten to cancel non-conference games.

Full Schedule

WeekDateOpponent
0Aug. 28Bye
1Sept. 4Penn State*
2Sept. 11E. Michigan*
3Sept. 18Bye
4Sept. 25Notre Dame (at Soldier Field)
5Oct. 2Michigan*
6Oct. 9Illinois
7Oct. 16Army*
8Oct. 23Purdue
9Oct. 30Iowa*
10Nov. 6Rutgers
11Nov. 13Northwestern*
12Nov. 20Nebraska*
13Nov. 27Minnesota

*- Denotes home game

