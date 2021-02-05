This weekend’s bitter cold will keep more people indoors, adding to the isolation many are already feeling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the bitterly cold temperatures just around the corner, health experts recommend to stay indoors as much as you are able. But in a time when we are already spending so much time inside, it can add to the isolation so many people are experiencing.

Rick Jass, a licensed professional counselor at Charis Counseling, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday to talk about the impact that has on our mental health.

“Even though we’ve had a relatively mild winter so far, this week we’re back into the bitterly cold temperatures, and whenever that happens, people tend to be inside more; they tend to be under the blanket more in front of the fire,” Jass said. “But the more our activity becomes more stagnant, the more it can affect our mood.”

He said there are other things at home on top of that, that can add to a down mood.

“You have increased stressors of increased conflict with children or with your significant other, because you’re sort of in this enclosed, confined space for long periods of time, and all of that can take a toll on our mood.”

Jass said without having the benefits of natural sunlight, there are ways we all can keep our mental health in check throughout the winter season. One thing he recommends is taking a vitamin D supplement. He said the supplements have proven in many people to help during the winter months. Another piece of advice he had is to pay attention to your sleep. Make sure you’re getting 7-8 hours of sleep a night. Also, eat healthy and exercise.

“Even 20 minutes for three times a week makes a big difference. A lot of times people start exercising for their body, and they keep exercising for their brain.”

For those who may live along, Jass recommends two things:

“Number one is be proactive with your friendships and reach out to people, and that’s hard during COVID, so it really takes a lot of work sometimes. And maybe for people you know who’s living alone, reach out to them, and make contact with them,” he said. “It’s easy to pull inward when we’re feeling isolated, which makes feelings of depression worse.”

The second recommendation Jass shared is to be careful about the information you’re taking in.

“Look for a balance of things that are positive, encouraging and hopeful. Don’t just focus on the bad news, but remind yourself of the good in the world. It’s easy to get locked into the negative, so those are things to just sort of be mindful of the kind of information you’re taking in day to day.”

