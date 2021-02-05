Super Bowl grilling with Sunrise 7

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Super Bowl 55 is Sunday and football isn’t the only thing to look forward to. Gary ‘The Griller’ Stockwell with Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to show off two MVP recipes.

Chili Garlic Chicken Wings

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs. chicken wings (sectioned if desired)

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon minced roasted garlic

DIRECTIONS

Section your chicken wings (if desired) and set aside.

Mix all other ingredients in a mixing bowl. Set aside a small amount of mixture in a separate cup for glazing.

Add in chicken wings and marinade for 20 minutes to 10 hours.

Place marinated chicken wings on grill directly over the heat until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Glaze chicken wings with the marinade you set aside, flipping frequently.

Take chicken wings off the grill and enjoy!

Chili Garlic Chicken Wings (WSAW)

Grilled Pizza:

INGREDIENTS

1 ready-made pizza crust

11-12 oz. can of pizza sauce (enough to cover your crust)

8 oz. mozzarella or pizza cheese

1/4 lb. Italian Sausage

4 oz. bag pepperoni

DIRECTIONS

Preheat grill to 375 degrees. Take your ready-make pizza crust and cover one side with the pizza sauce. Add cheese, spreading around thoroughly. Roll the Italian sausage into little balls, and place evenly throughout your pizza. Then place the pepperoni in the gaps. Place on the grill on INDIRECT heat and grill until cheese is melted on top and sausages reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Be sure to rotate your pizza if the edges closest to the heat are getting done faster than the other edges.

