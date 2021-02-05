State passes 6,000 COVID-19 deaths on anniversary of coronavirus in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – One year ago, on February 5, 2020, Wisconsin health officials reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. Friday, state health officials announced 28 additional COVID-19 deaths, pushing the death toll from the coronavirus to 6,020 people. Despite this, Wisconsin averaged 23 deaths per day from the virus over the past week, the same average as Wednesday, and the lowest average since late October.

Over the past 12 months, 548,221 people have tested positive for the novel virus. This includes 1,266 new cases diagnosed in the latest batch of 5,726 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time, or 22.11% of the results. That’s more cases than the average of 1,187 over the past week, but the positivity rate is in line with the 7-day average, which is 22.88% by our calculations. If you count the results of every test -- including people who’ve been tested multiple times -- the state says the average positivity rate fell to 4.7% on Thursday, based on preliminary numbers.

Over the course of the year, more than 1 in 100 (1.10%) people infected with the virus have died. 96 out of 100 are considered recovered, though the state acknowledges some in this category have lingering symptoms. About 3 in 100 are still active cases.

New coronavirus cases were identified in 70 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Deaths were reported in 18 counties: Barron, Brown, Dodge (4), Eau Claire (3), Fond du Lac (2), Jefferson (2), Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie (2), Rock (3), Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha, Waushara and Winnebago.

County-by-county case and death numbers are listed later in this article.

The state set a new record for completed COVID-19 vaccinations for a third day in a row, with 13,844 people getting their second and final shot. The Department of Health Services says 143,610 people have now finished the vaccination series. A total 690,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, which is 31,673 more since Thursday’s report. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

VACCINATIONS

The DHS reports 3 in 10 residents 65 or older have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations were opened to that age group on January 25 -- eleven days ago -- if they didn’t qualify in the initial phase 1a.

Age group Received at least 1 dose % of that age group 16-17 638 0.4% 18-24 22,661 4.1% 25-34 57,961 7.9% 35-44 65,651 9.3% 45-54 63,198 7.7% 55-64 69,964 9.0% 65+ 265,623 30.0%

Action 2 News has put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Exactly 100 people were hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24-hour period. The state is averaging 83 hospitalizations per day for the disease. In the past 12 months, 24,734 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment, or 4.5% of all known cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 594 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Thursday, the first time that was below 600 since September 27. Of these, 160 are in ICU. Taking new admissions, discharges and deaths into account. We expect updated figures later Friday afternoon.

Fox Valley hospitals region were caring for 38 COVID-19 patients, including 8 in ICU. That’s 2 fewer patients overall, but 2 more in ICU than the day before.

Northeast region hospitals were treating 61 COVID-19 patients, including 16 in ICU. That’s 1 more patient in the hospitals than Wednesday but 2 fewer in ICU.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 265 ICU beds (18.1%) and 2,105 (18.8%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals reported just 2 open ICU beds (1.9%) among them. They had a total 82 unoccupied medical beds (9.6%) for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 32 ICU beds (15.5%) and 245 of all medical beds (25.6%) open for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Wednesday.

SINCE FEBRUARY 5, 2020

3,075,783 people were tested for the coronavirus (52.7% of the state’s population)

2,527,562 tested negative

548,221 tested positive

6,020 people died from COVID-19

526,004people (96.0%) recovered

16,038 people (2.9%) are active cases, diagnosed or having symptoms in the last 30 days, who haven’t been medically cleared.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,523 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,157 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,179 cases (+16) (73 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 1,052 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,607 cases (+49) (199 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,288 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,119 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,326 cases (+19) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,888 cases (+17) (84 deaths)

Clark – 3,120 cases (+10) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,893 cases (+17) (46 deaths)

Crawford – 1,644 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 38,487 cases (+115) (256 deaths)

Dodge – 11,215 cases (+13) (151 deaths) (+4)

Door – 2,367 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,613 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 4,128 cases (+11) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,707 cases (+35) (101 deaths) (+3)

Florence - 429 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,651 cases (+19) (86 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 914 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,546 cases (+7) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,822 cases (+21) (13 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,507 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Iowa - 1,811 cases (+3) (9 deaths)

Iron - 487 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,553 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,643 cases (+15) (73 deaths) (+2)

Juneau - 2,909 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,405 cases (+22) (281 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,375 cases (+8) (27 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 11,869 cases (+26) (74 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,385 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,903 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,832 cases (+8) (55 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,049 cases (+21) (61 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 13,381 cases (+13) (170 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 3,927 cases (+6) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,286 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 790 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 95,879 (+181) (1,175 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,140 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,189 cases (+6) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,250 cases (+15) (57 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,630 cases (+57) (185 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee – 7,422 cases (+12) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 783 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,363 cases (+5) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,662 cases (+24) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,256 cases (+17) (60 deaths)

Price – 1,118 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,956 cases (+34) (300 deaths)

Richland - 1,246 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,948 cases (+63) (148 deaths) (+3)

Rusk - 1,234 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,126 cases (+14) (37 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,435 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,525 cases (+7) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,528 cases (+22) (123 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 6,189 cases (+8) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,766 cases (+7) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,303 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,765 cases (+4) (34 deaths)

Vilas - 2,009 cases (+24) (32 deaths)

Walworth – 8,671 cases (+17) (120 deaths)

Washburn – 1,249 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,418 cases (+31) (125 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 39,510 cases (+105) (453 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,659 cases (+7) (108 deaths)

Waushara – 2,053 cases (28 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 16,660 cases (+28) (171 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,492 cases (+12) (68 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 275 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 492 cases (+1) (31 deaths)

Chippewa - 703 cases (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,622 cases (+1) (63 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,108 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 872 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,011 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Iron – 857 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 104 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Luce – 131 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 278 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,420 cases (+4) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,598 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 344 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

