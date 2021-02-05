Advertisement

Snowmobile trails in Marathon County set to open this weekend

(Owen Kingsley)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau/Marathon County Parks and Recreation Department has announced a number of snowmobile trails in Marathon County will open this weekend.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, all Marathon County trails will open Saturday at 8 a.m. with a few exceptions.

ZONE 2:

•Trails north of Kelly Club in Weston will be closed until further notice.

•Trails north of intersection 268 off the Mountain Bay Trail will be closed until further notice.

•Trails between Intersections 271 & 202 will be closed until further notice.

•Trails south of intersection 256 will be closed until further notice.

ZONE 5:

•Some trails between State Highway 97 and State Highway 107 will remain closed until further notice.

The county says updates may occur prior to Saturday morning or throughout the weekend. Winter trails for ATV use open on February 16 at 8 a.m. Winter ATV use is not allowed when the temperature is above 28 degrees.UTV’s are not allowed on snowmobile trails.

