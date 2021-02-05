Advertisement

Salvation Army Warming Center to stay open this weekend due to cold

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Salvation Army in Wausau is preparing for a busy weekend due to below zero temperatures.

While their Warming Center is usually only available on weekdays, the center will remain open for those looking to get out of the cold over the weekend.

“We just want to make sure everybody’s safe. We think it’s more of a hazard to be outside than it is to be in, so if we can get people in, it’s all the better,” Major Paul Logan, one of the Salvation Army Core Officers said.

At the center, visitors can enjoy a hot meal, warm up with some coffee and grab groceries from their pantry.

The Warming Center’s lobby area was previously closed due to the pandemic but recently reopened with the cold weather. They hope to keep it open as long as it is cold. A limited amount of people will be let in so that everyone can socially distance themselves.

“So many times we just take things for granted like we have warm homes to live in and to be in, and warm places of work and we don’t really think about it too much. But there are so many people that don’t have that opportunity to have a place just to go every day, and hang out and be warm, and so we’re hoping that we can be that for people,” Major Barbara Logan, one of the Salvation Army Core Officers said.

The Warming Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army in Wausau also has an overnight shelter that will be open to a few people over the weekend. The shelter is part of a 30-90 day step program, and usually does not allow for one night stays, but said it would take in a person or two for a night during the cold.

For more information on the Salvation Army and its services visit their website here.

