Restaurant delivers more food during snowstorm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jimmy John’s in Weston delivered more food than usual during the snowstorm, Thursday.

Delivery driver Gregory Jackson says he enjoys being able to provide this service to people who cannot or do not want to drive in the snow.

“It makes me feel good,” Jackson said. “I always say my favorite part of the job is when I get to the door and my customers have that ‘my food is here’ smile.”

The restaurant opened its doors Thursday at 10 a.m. By noon, Jackson had 16 orders delivered and the restaurant had a total of 49 deliveries.

Jackson says he can always count on snow and other “bad” weather to result in more delivery orders.

“I always say the worst weather brings out the most deliveries and it’s true because no one wants to drive in it,” Jackson explained, “so we get stuck driving in it.”

