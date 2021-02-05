Advertisement

Portage County Parks Department opens snowmobile trails

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails are continuing to open this weekend in Portage County.

Six out of the seven snowmobile trail zones in the county opened Thursday. Trail Supervisor Rex Runke says as more snow fell Thursday, the county made the decision to open its trail zones.

“We decided that once we got enough snow down that it would be good to open the snowmobile trails,” Runke said. “Late yesterday we had a couple of zones open. Today we will have another zone open and then this weekend we will have the remainder opening up.”

Runke says snowmobilers can expect the trails to stay open until March or later, depending on how much more snow falls this winter.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather - Brisk and cold Friday and well into next week.
Presents in the open full mailbox
‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
New details, photos of Door County ice rescue from U.S. Coast Guard

Latest News

Residents enjoy new fallen snow despite cold temperatures
Residents enjoy new fallen snow despite cold temperatures
Bergman, Kawa put pen to paper.
Bergman, Kawa Put Pen to Paper
Importance of keeping fire hydrants clear of snow
Importance of keeping fire hydrants clear of snow
People in assisted living facilities find challenges in signing up for vaccine
People in assisted living facilities find challenges in signing up for vaccine