Portage County Parks Department opens snowmobile trails

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowmobile trails are continuing to open this weekend in Portage County.

Six out of the seven snowmobile trail zones in the county opened Thursday. Trail Supervisor Rex Runke says as more snow fell Thursday, the county made the decision to open its trail zones.

“We decided that once we got enough snow down that it would be good to open the snowmobile trails,” Runke said. “Late yesterday we had a couple of zones open. Today we will have another zone open and then this weekend we will have the remainder opening up.”

Runke says snowmobilers can expect the trails to stay open until March or later, depending on how much more snow falls this winter.

