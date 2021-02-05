Mosinee’s suffocating defense

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Great Northern Conference is stacked with talent in girls’ basketball, but the conference champs don’t have a star player. Mosinee is a team that relies on its suffocating defense.

“I think we do have the most aggressive team,” said senior forward Aly Gonzalez.

“We always want to have more steals than turnovers,” said Mosinee junior guard Adalyn Lehman.

Mosinee head coach Scott McKellips doesn’t preach the importance of defense because his team already understands its magnitude.

“Offense will get you far, but defense will get you further,” said Lehman.

The defensive charge is led by Adalyn Lehman. The junior draws the task of guarding the opposition’s best player.

“Ever since I was little my mom and dad would always teach me defense,” said Lehman.

The weight of the defense isn’t all put-on Lehman. A team that has 333 steals over 20 games is always there to lend a hand.

“I think it’s always our help defense since we know we can trust the player that’s guarding her, but at the same time we need to be able to stop her if she gets by her,” said Gonzalez.

A gameplan that has built an impenetrable defense that is second-best in league play only giving up 38 points per game. It all starts by picking up the ball early.

“We’re a pretty fast team, and I feel like we know that we can get back on defense if we get beat, so to press is something that comes naturally to us,” said Gonzalez.

With the playoffs just a week away, opponents are dreading the idea of facing a team full of track stars. In Mosinee, RVH, NC7.

Aly Gonzalez added that the team doesn’t run win sprints during practice...but that the girls know they have to run on their own time in order to get on the court during a game.

