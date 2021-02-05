Marshfield Mayor talks about process to remove him during WDLB interview

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s mayor is laying out his side of the story after the city council held a special meeting Tuesday starting the process to review a citizen’s complaint asking for his removal. Mayor Bob McManus talked with WDLB radio Friday morning on the hour-long Insight Show.

Mayor McManus says the complaint stems from two fire and police commission members after he made a nomination to the common council to appoint a new member to the commission last year; as a member’s term was ending. He says that member was the same person who is now asked for the mayor’s removal. After the mayor made the nomination last year, he says another commission member filed an open record request essentially requesting all of Mayor McManus’ records.

During the radio interview, he says that was granted, but some text messages were missing -- specifically some between the mayor and the fire and police chiefs. He says in August, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office did an investigation into a complaint about those missing text messages-- which were found to have been deleted. He said the city was able to recover those text messages and ultimately provide them.

The Wood County District Attorney decided not to file any charges and closed the case.

Mayor McManus says the texts talked about things like keeping grass clippings off of streets for motorcycle safety. He stated while there could be a city policy violation for deleting the texts, there was nothing criminal or salacious about them.

He says his understanding is that even if he deleted text messages, that they would still be filed in a deleted folder which could be recovered if needed and that’s why he wasn’t concerned about his actions.

He did not explain why he deleted them. He also said the reason the council is reviewing the complaint against him and the following procedure is because it is their duty to do so.

