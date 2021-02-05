Advertisement

Locals clear snow ahead of temperature drop

a man shovels snow out of his driveway
a man shovels snow out of his driveway(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowplows and snowblowers were out in full force Thursday night as people scrambled to clear as much as possible before the drop in temperatures.

The snow was heavy and wet, with temperatures falling to single digits overnight; that could mean thick sheets or even barriers of ice by morning.

Residents geared up, clearing sidewalks and driveways to make sure their vehicles weren’t trapped.

“What I would recommend is try to clear as much snow as you can, and get inside and stay warm, don’t travel in this kind of weather,” said Rothschild resident Rob Woldt.

Woldt did say that he is going to work tomorrow, and that he expected to have to do some more clearing in the morning. It was the second time he was out shoveling snow since he had returned home from work.

By Thursday evening, the roads were still pretty treacherous. The snow formed a thick layer and slipping was easy. That kind of accumulation is also subject to freezing. In such conditions it is always recommended to take extra care driving.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather Day continues snow ending then blasts of cold air
Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Bond set at $500K for brothers charged in business theft case

Latest News

Residents dig out from biggest snowfall of the season
Residents dig out from biggest snowfall of the season
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter arrested
UW-Madison
Blank: UW-Madison faces $320 million pandemic loss by June
Jimmy John's delivery driver delivers more food during snowstorm
Restaurant delivers more food during snowstorm