Locals clear snow ahead of temperature drop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The snowplows and snowblowers were out in full force Thursday night as people scrambled to clear as much as possible before the drop in temperatures.

The snow was heavy and wet, with temperatures falling to single digits overnight; that could mean thick sheets or even barriers of ice by morning.

Residents geared up, clearing sidewalks and driveways to make sure their vehicles weren’t trapped.

“What I would recommend is try to clear as much snow as you can, and get inside and stay warm, don’t travel in this kind of weather,” said Rothschild resident Rob Woldt.

Woldt did say that he is going to work tomorrow, and that he expected to have to do some more clearing in the morning. It was the second time he was out shoveling snow since he had returned home from work.

By Thursday evening, the roads were still pretty treacherous. The snow formed a thick layer and slipping was easy. That kind of accumulation is also subject to freezing. In such conditions it is always recommended to take extra care driving.

