Advertisement

Learn how to recapture the romance... at home

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestant Bob Guiney knows a thing or two about romance. Not only does he know how to impress the ladies, he also has plenty of insight about what guys want and think, too. But this Valentine’s Day, in a very different year, we’re recapturing the tradition with flowers, wine, a romantic dinner and a movie -- at home.

To help with some tips in the romance department, Bob joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to give a little Valentine’s Day 2021 -- 101.

He also shared some gift ideas that say romance, to create the perfect atmosphere that brings us closer together.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather - Brisk and cold Friday and well into next week.
Presents in the open full mailbox
‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County

Latest News

Isolation from staying inside because of cold weather adds to more mental health issues
This weekend’s bitter cold will keep more people indoors, adding to the isolation many are already feeling
Arctic Blast
First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning through noon Tuesday
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
Salvation Army of Wausau hands out free boxes of food to Marathon Co. residents
Salvation Army of Wausau hands out free boxes of food to Marathon Co. residents