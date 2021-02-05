Advertisement

Kids Closet in Stevens Point providing clothes for families in need

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT , Wis. (WSAW) - The Kids Closet in Stevens Point, a program through Evergreen Community Initiatives, is offering free clothing to area families. The clothing has been donated by other people in the Stevens Point area.

The Kids Closet offers clothing for children as young as newborns all the way up to teenagers. With the oncoming winter weather the Kids Closet has cold weather clothes like coats, boots, and mittens to offer families.

The COVID-19 pandemic has actually helped to increase donations to the organization. The Kids Closet did have to close for a short time because of the virus, and now that they’re open again they want to help as many families as they can.

Pre-pandemic we served about 300 children a month being open only about four hours each week. We are seeing about a third of the families that we used to see. We’re hoping to see new families that were affected by the pandemic too,” Kids Closet volunteer coordinator Tiffani Krueger said.

As far as donations, right now they’re asking for newborn clothing for both boys and girls. They are also asking for girls clothing in 2-t and 3-t sizes.

The Kids Closet is open every Monday from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. and Thursdays 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

For more information click here.

